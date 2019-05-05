Robert J. Domrose, age 78, suddenly, at rest April 30, 2019, longtime resident of the Westmont/Clarendon Hills area. Born January 4, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Geraldine Domrose. Beloved husband of Gloria nee DeMarco; loving father of Jacqueline (Ron) Price and Geraldine (Michael) Riemma; devoted grandfather of Annalee, Charlotte, Wyatt and Zelda; dearest brother of Joan (Robert) Weaver and Jane Domrose; dear uncle of Anthony & the late Alec Salerno, Margie and Deanna Eckel. Bob is also survived by one aunt and close friend, Terry Bladek of Tampa, FL, many wonderful cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews and countless friends of a lifetime. He was a retired pipefitter of UA Local 597. Bob was an avid skier and his greatest pleasure was teaching his daughters and grandchildren how to downhill ski. He was a longtime member of Piccadilly Ski Club in Downers Grove. Special thanks to Dr. Tony Pangan M.D., Loyola Medicine, for so many years of keeping Bob in great health. Memorial Visitation Saturday May 11, 2019, 11 A.M. with Memorial Services at noon at Church of the Holy Nativity 275 N. Richmond Ave., Clarendon Hills (corner of 55th St. and Richmond Ave.). Memorials in Bob's name may be made to or magdalenehousechicago.org. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 5 to May 9, 2019