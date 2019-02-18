Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
8:30 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cornelius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Drabik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Bob" Drabik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. "Bob" Drabik Obituary
Robert "Bob" J. Drabik. Beloved husband of Carole, nee Swieca. Loving father of Robert "Bobby" M. Dear brother of Richard A. (MaryAnn), and the late Ronald. Dear brother-in-law of John (Julie) Swieca, and Bill (Harriett) Swieca. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 8:30 am until time of prayers at 10:00 am at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, and processing to St. Cornelius Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will follow to St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery.(773)774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malec & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now