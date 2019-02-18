|
Robert "Bob" J. Drabik. Beloved husband of Carole, nee Swieca. Loving father of Robert "Bobby" M. Dear brother of Richard A. (MaryAnn), and the late Ronald. Dear brother-in-law of John (Julie) Swieca, and Bill (Harriett) Swieca. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 8:30 am until time of prayers at 10:00 am at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, and processing to St. Cornelius Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will follow to St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery.(773)774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019