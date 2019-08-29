Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Robert 'Bob' J. Emmenegger, age 59, of LaGrange; loving son of Barbara and the late Edward J. Emmenegger; dear brother of Edward (Rita), Susan (the late 'Yogi') Biskup, John (Nina), Edith, Joseph, Mary (Scott) Schoeller; also survived by many nieces, nephews, & friends. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
