Robert J. Entwistle, Ret. C.P.D. at rest on August 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sue and the late Rosemary; devoted father of Mark (Pamela) Entwistle; and dear brother of Norma (the late Ronald) Fischer and the late Richard Edwards. Bob retired from the Chicago Police Dept. after 29 1/2 years of service, and recently retired from the Illinois Secretary of State where he was a hearing officer. He was a member of St. Isidore Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Friends and family are invited to gather Friday at St. Isidore Church 427 W. Army Trail Rd. Bloomingdale, IL. for the Funeral Mass which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Isidore Church. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels. 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019