Robert J. Faltin Army Veteran, beloved husband of 57 years to Marie (nee Sneddon); loving father of Kelly (John) McMahon, Kevin (Susan) Faltin and Karen (Mike) Helman; devoted grandfather of Evan, Erin, Eamon, Alyssa, Paige, Maggie, Ava and Logan; cherished brother and uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 1-6 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park, Il. 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Assistance Fund. www.tafcares.org Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019