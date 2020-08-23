1/2
Robert J. Freson
Robert J. Freson, 88, of Edison Park. U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Lillian G. Freson nee Krueger. Loving father of Valerie (Tim) Goodcase, John Freson, Matthew (Diane) and the late Robert Freson Jr. Proud grandfather of Jessica, Jackie, Arthur, Carolyn, and Marie. Great grandfather of Claire, Zoe, Audrey, Henry and Bodhi. Dear brother of John, Harold, Lucille, Jim, Margaret, Eugene, Raymond, Donald, Dean, Gerald and Leroy. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Founder of HeatCool Service Company in 1956. Visitation Tuesday 12 Noon at Claussen Funeral Home, 416 W. Lake St., Lake Mills, WI until 2:30pm when leaving for at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 242 Williams St., Johnson Creek, WI. for Mass at 3:30pm. Interment St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. For more information call 773 631 1240 or 920 648 2514


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
416 W. Lake St.
Lake Mills, WI 53551
(920) 648-2514
Memories & Condolences

August 22, 2020
As you can see from this photo, what a fun guy. Always bringing a lot of energy for life where ever he went. A devoted father and loving uncle to me. I am very blessed to have had such a wonderful uncle. He was a very important part of my family.
Diane laud
Family
August 22, 2020
Diane Laud
