Robert J. Freson, 88, of Edison Park. U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Lillian G. Freson nee Krueger. Loving father of Valerie (Tim) Goodcase, John Freson, Matthew (Diane) and the late Robert Freson Jr. Proud grandfather of Jessica, Jackie, Arthur, Carolyn, and Marie. Great grandfather of Claire, Zoe, Audrey, Henry and Bodhi. Dear brother of John, Harold, Lucille, Jim, Margaret, Eugene, Raymond, Donald, Dean, Gerald and Leroy. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Founder of HeatCool Service Company in 1956. Visitation Tuesday 12 Noon at Claussen Funeral Home, 416 W. Lake St., Lake Mills, WI until 2:30pm when leaving for at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 242 Williams St., Johnson Creek, WI. for Mass at 3:30pm. Interment St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. For more information call 773 631 1240 or 920 648 2514





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store