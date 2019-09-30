|
Robert J. Golden, age 84, of Burbank, IL, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 with his loving family at his side.
Bob is the loving husband for 61 years to Rosaline (nee Gaal) Golden; proud father to Robert (Maria) Golden, John (Mary) Golden, Jim (Colleen) Golden; cherished grandfather to Bob, Billy, Michael, Tommy, Jack, John, Kevin, Christopher, Kathleen, Jennifer, Lily, and Kathryn; beloved brother to all of his siblings who preceded him in death, Eugene (the late Ann), Aileen (the late Jack and the late Bud), Jack, Pat (June), Sr. Mary Therese, and Tom (Nancy); treasured uncle to many; and good friend to Bill W.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:00-9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453), and again on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 8:30 am until time of prayers at 9:30 am then going DIRECTLY to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (8000 Linder Ave; Burbank, IL 60459) at 10:30 am. Bob will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given towards The Autism Society of America www.autism-society.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019