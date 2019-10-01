|
|
Robert J. Greenwald, 74, beloved husband of Judy for 37 wonderful years; loving father of Alex (Stephanie) Greenwald and Samantha Greenwald (David Goldstein, fiancé); cherished grandpa of Harper; devoted son of the late Maxine and Joseph Greenwald; dear brother of Stephen (Lenore) Greenwald and Barbara (Ira) Post; treasured brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Bob adored and will be missed by his furry buddy Riley. Chapel service Thursday 12:15 at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Randhill Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org). For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019