Robert J. Habetler
Robert J. Habetler. Age 77 of Park Ridge. Owner of Habetler Bowl, Chicago. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Jennifer (Donald) Beyer, David (Anne Marie), William (Teri), Matthew and James. Dear grandfather of Blake, Brooke, Robert, Nicole, Amber, Ryan, Tyler, Charles, Nolan, Jackson and Patrick. Fond brother of Nancy Kaliebe. Visitation Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. A strict limit of 50 people only will be allowed at one time. Please pay your respects and kindly exit the building so others can enter. If you feel sick or have compromised health, please stay home. Masks will be required. Alternatively, you can sign Bob's guestbook by visiting: www.ryan-parke.com. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association., www.diabetes.org or the American Heart Association., www.heart.org, are appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
July 16, 2020
Mr. Habetler always let my students from Edison Park Elementary come over and bowl. We loved seeing all of you guys every month. He was a wonderful, wonderful man who will be missed by many. Thinking of you all and sending our love during this time. ❤
Samantha Hizel
Friend
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
