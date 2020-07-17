Robert J. Habetler. Age 77 of Park Ridge. Owner of Habetler Bowl, Chicago. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Jennifer (Donald) Beyer, David (Anne Marie), William (Teri), Matthew and James. Dear grandfather of Blake, Brooke, Robert, Nicole, Amber, Ryan, Tyler, Charles, Nolan, Jackson and Patrick. Fond brother of Nancy Kaliebe. Visitation Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. A strict limit of 50 people only will be allowed at one time. Please pay your respects and kindly exit the building so others can enter. If you feel sick or have compromised health, please stay home. Masks will be required. Alternatively, you can sign Bob's guestbook by visiting: www.ryan-parke.com
. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association., www.diabetes.org
or the American Heart Association
., www.heart.org
, are appreciated.