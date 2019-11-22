Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
8925 S. Kostner Ave.
Hometown, IL
View Map
Robert J. Hallberg

Robert J. Hallberg Obituary
Devoted husband of Linda, nee Thurow, for 52 years; Loving father of Bob, Bill (Deanna), and Brian (Joy); Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Grace, Ben, Sofia, Gavin, Evan, Jason, and Jake; Beloved brother of Jack (Mickey), Tom (Judy), Jim (Pat), Den (Paula), and Mary Kay (Skip) Malham; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud Leo High School Alum; Dedicated Basketball Coach for almost 50 years at Kennedy High School, Chicago State University, University of Illinois at Chicago and Saint Xavier University with over 1,000 wins; Coach Hallberg had the ability to touch thousands of lives through his coaching and mentoring of student athletes for five decades. He will be dearly missed by all; Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner Ave., Hometown; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019
