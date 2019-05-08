Passed away on April 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved father of the late Michael Hansen, Robyn (Tom) Hansen, Tim (Gina) Hansen, Kevin (Emily) Hansen, Matthew (Lindsay) Hansen, and father-in-law of Joanne Hansen. Proud grandfather of Sarah, Michael, Samantha, Delia, and Helene; Aidan and Evelyn; and Anna and Jillian Hansen. Dear brother of the late Donald Hansen (Nephew Gary and Niece Tony, widow Juanita) and the late Gordon Hansen. Former husband of Mary Lynn Phillips and the late Beverley Bone.Bob served his country during WWII in the Marine Corps at the Battle of Midway. From there he made his way back home to Chicago where he studied at the Art Institute. He maintained a lifelong passion for art, leaving many wonderful watercolors and drawings to his family and friends. For most of his career he was an executive recruiter in Denver and San Francisco. But in semi-retirement he was a proud "chef" at the Sigma Nu fraternity at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. The guys there loved him so much they made him an honorary member.More than anything perhaps he will be remembered for his sense of humor. Voices, stories, jokes and sound effects flowed from him. He could recite long poems by memory flawlessly, such as Rudyard Kipling's Gunga Din and Hugh d'Arcy's The Face on the Barroom Floor.He was a unique and fiercely independent individual who will never be forgotten by all those who knew and loved him.Family and friends will gather to celebrate Bob's life on Saturday May 11th from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI 53211. Family will share remembrances at 4:00PM. Interment will be private. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to the Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation at 123 S. Linn Street, Iowa City, IA 52240. Feerick Funeral Home is serving the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary