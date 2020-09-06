Robert J. Hergenreder, age 64, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020. Robert was the dearest brother of Gail Hergenreder; loving father of James R. (Cara E. Altman) and Nicole Hergenreder-Case; dear son of the late Mary, nee Siekierski, and the late Jacob Hergenreder; fond cousin of many. Visitation Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed to St. Eugene Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Joseph cemetery in River Grove. For Covid-19 protocol or more information www.cumberlandchapels.com
or (708)456-8300.