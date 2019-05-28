Robert J. Herguth was born April 4, 1926, in Chicago and died May 22, 2019, at the assisted living home he'd been living at in Portland, Ore., for the last year. He moved there from the Chicago area to be closer to his daughter Jeni and her family. Bob was a longtime reporter, feature writer and columnist at the Chicago Daily News and Chicago Sun-Times. He was known for an eternal optimism, a gentle demeanor and a sense of humor that carried a light touch, including many (sometimes too many) puns. That humor was often reflected in his writing. He was a genuinely kind and honest man. His beloved wife Margaret died in 2014. Bob is survived by three children, Amy (Sean), Robert (Sue) and Jeni (Brad), and grandchildren Mila, Annika, Eli, Matthew, Aidan, Luke, Lauren, Ava, Otto, nieces Jan and Jill, honorary daughter Coralie, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Joan. Visitation will be at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 9th/Linden in Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the child literacy group SitStayRead, 2849 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60657; or to Our Lady of the Angels Mission, 3808 W. Iowa St., Chicago, IL 60651.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 28 to May 29, 2019