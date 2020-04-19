|
Robert J. "Bob" Hooks, age 74, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Arista of Naperville. He was born on February 25, 1946, in Chicago, IL. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Jovita (nee Romero); his loving son, Robert M. (Jen) Hooks of Oswego, IL; and his cherished grandchildren, Gracie, Dani and Cooper Hooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen (nee Grote) Hooks. Raised in Evergreen Park, IL, Bob was a numbers whiz who skipped two grades in elementary school, a history buff who could tell you anything about Napoleon, and a wonderful man who loved his family and country. As a member of the United States Army Special Forces, he served America proudly, and continued to stand to salute the flag even when standing grew challenging in later years. After serving his country, Bob went on to an impressive banking career, retiring as a vice president at Chase many decades later. He was a loyal White Sox fan, avid stamp collector, fervent world traveler and notorious joke teller. Standing at 6'6", Bob was easily noticed when he would enter a room, but friends may have done a double take if they were to spot the banker and tough Green Beret happily playing "Army guys" with his grandson or holding flowers at his granddaughters' dance recitals. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Bob's life, donations to the would be appreciated. Future committal services with military honors at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, are being planned. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For more information, please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020