Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Robert J. Hooks


1946 - 2020
Robert J. Hooks Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Hooks, age 74, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Future committal services with military honors at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, are being planned. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Bob's life, donations to the would be appreciated. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For more information, please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
