Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Margaret Mary Church
111 S Hubbard St
Algonquin, IL 60102
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
11 South Hubbard St.
Algonquin, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 South Hubbard St.
Algonquin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jurgovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Jurgovan


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Jurgovan Obituary
Bob Jurgovan, 76, passed away on July 5th. Beloved husband for 46 years of Peggy, nee Steiner. Loving father of Eric (Amanda) and Kathleen. Proud grandpa of Mckenna, Emery and a soon to be grandson. Brother of Judith (James) Kelderhouse and the late Ronald (Sandra) Jurgovan. Fond Uncle, Cousin, Brother-In-Law and Friend to many. Memorial Visitation Friday July 19th from 10 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 South Hubbard St., Algonquin, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Cure SMA, www.curesma.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.