Bob Jurgovan, 76, passed away on July 5th. Beloved husband for 46 years of Peggy, nee Steiner. Loving father of Eric (Amanda) and Kathleen. Proud grandpa of Mckenna, Emery and a soon to be grandson. Brother of Judith (James) Kelderhouse and the late Ronald (Sandra) Jurgovan. Fond Uncle, Cousin, Brother-In-Law and Friend to many. Memorial Visitation Friday July 19th from 10 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 South Hubbard St., Algonquin, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Cure SMA, www.curesma.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 15 to July 16, 2019