Robert J. "Bob" Keblusek, Sr., age 80, of Orland Park, IL. Beloved husband for 57 years to Rosemary, nee Benesh. Loving father of Rosalie (John) Pacewic and Robert "Bob" (fiancée Michelle Huang) Keblusek, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Giana Pacewic, Robert "Rob" Keblusek III and Robert "Bobby" Pacewic. Devoted son of the late John and Rose Keblusek. Dear brother of the late John (Marilyn) Keblusek, Jr. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Graduate of St. Ignatius High School Class of 1957. Partner of Ace Hardware in Oak Forest until 1984. Car enthusiast and animal lover. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:45 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL. Mass 10:45 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019