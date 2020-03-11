|
Robert J. Kelderhouse, age 79, passed away on March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Mroz; loving father of Karen (Mark) Vargas, Donna (Andrew) Szostak, and Michael (Lisa) Kelderhouse; proud grandfather of Joshua, Haley, Taylor, Matthew, Daniel, Grant, and Alec; and dear brother of George (Floria), Barbara (the late George) Murphy, and Judy. A lifelong Chicago native, Bob retired after 32 years of service at People's Energy. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy. A private family Memorial Service will be held in Naples, Florida at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020