Devoted husband of Holly, nee Nehf, for 47 years; Loving father of Alexandra (Jack) Molloy; Colin (Hayden) Kennedy, and Meredith Kennedy; Proud "Da" of Caroline, Jackie, Clancy, Cormac, Will, John, the late Colin, and Arthur; Dear brother of Tom (late Mary), Eileen (late John) Caratini, and Denny (Mary Jane); Beloved brother-in-law of the Nehf, Stevens, and King families; Cherished uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud Leo High School Alumnus and longtime attorney in the Beverly neighborhood for over 40 years; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Barnabas Church, 101st & Longwood Drive, Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to Leo High School, www.leohighschool.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019