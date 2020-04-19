Home

Robert Macht
Robert J. Macht


1921 - 2020
Robert J. Macht, age 98, beloved husband of the late Mary, nee Stettler.  Loving father of Kevin (Young-Ju) Macht of Oxnard, CA; Robert (Lisa) Macht of Poulsbo, WA; Jeannine (John) Adams of Winfield, IL; Holly (Ken) Channon of Wheaton, IL; and the late George.  Cherished grandfather of thirteen and great grandfather of sixteen and great great grandfather of two.  Fond brother of the late Earl. Services will be private. Visit hultgrenfh.com or call 630-668-0027 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
