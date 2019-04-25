|
Bob McDonald of Oak Lawn and Chicago, born April 25, 1920, passed away April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Marie McDonald; loving father of Donna (George) Van Liere and Robert (Joan) McDonald; adored grandfather of Lisa (Scott) Schwartz, Mark Van Liere, Sean and Casey McDonald, and proud great-grandfather of Kate (Eric) Lostroscio, Samantha, and Parker Van Liere; great-great-grandfather of Quinn and Hudson Lostroscio. He proudly served in the Army during WWII. Bob was a lifelong Bears fan and South Side Cubs fan. His memory and recall were legendary. Described as a "great guy" by anyone that met him, he was the epitome of a kind gentleman. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 11th, 1 to 3 PM at The Scott 211 W. Scott Chicago, IL. Interment 10:30 AM May 11th, St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Special thanks to everyone at Lexington of Wheeling. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Misericordia/misercordia.com or St. Ignatius College Prep/Ignatius.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019