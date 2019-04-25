Home

Robert J. McDonald

Robert J. McDonald Obituary
Bob McDonald of Oak Lawn and Chicago, born April 25, 1920, passed away April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Marie McDonald; loving father of Donna (George) Van Liere and Robert (Joan) McDonald; adored grandfather of Lisa (Scott) Schwartz, Mark Van Liere, Sean and Casey McDonald, and proud great-grandfather of Kate (Eric) Lostroscio, Samantha, and Parker Van Liere; great-great-grandfather of Quinn and Hudson Lostroscio. He proudly served in the Army during WWII. Bob was a lifelong Bears fan and South Side Cubs fan. His memory and recall were legendary. Described as a "great guy" by anyone that met him, he was the epitome of a kind gentleman. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 11th, 1 to 3 PM at The Scott 211 W. Scott Chicago, IL. Interment 10:30 AM May 11th, St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Special thanks to everyone at Lexington of Wheeling. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Misericordia/misercordia.com or St. Ignatius College Prep/Ignatius.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
