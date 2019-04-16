|
|
Robert J. Mersch, age 86, of Skokie. Veteran, U.S. Army, Korean War; member of I.B.E.W. No. 134; Past Grand Knight, Fr. Stroot Council No. 3243, Knights of Columbus. Beloved husband of Mary, nee McDonnell; dear father of Martin (Mary Beth), Marie (Len) Mrowczynski, Maureen, Margaret, Marlene (Brian Magliozzi), Marjorie (William) Horvath, Matthew (Julie Keefe), Melissa (John) Dore, and the late Michael (Nancy Varco); loving grandfather of Erin, Mairtin (Sara), Anne (Ian), Timothy (Sara), Robert, Tracy, Kelsey (Parker), Courtney, Jenny (Jake), Laurie (Phil), Michael (Jenna), Natalie, Dominick, Sara, Will, Nora, and John; cherished great-grandfather of Gregory. Visitation, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Wednesday, April 17, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019