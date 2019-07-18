Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
For more information about
Robert O'Brien
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
4646 N. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. O'Brien


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. O'Brien Obituary
Robert J. O'Brien, age 68; beloved husband of Debra, nee Szatkowski; loving father of Robert (Barbara), Michael (Mary), Elizabeth (Ryan) and Kimberly; cherished grandfather of Michael, Jamie and Connor; dearest brother of Michael (Cindy), Daniel (Tina), Timothy (Dorretta), George (Cathy), Edmond, the late Patrick (the late Ola) and the late John; dear uncle and friend to many. Proud member of Tile Setter Union Local 21 for 42 years. Visitation, Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday, 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. For information 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now