Robert J. O'Brien, age 68; beloved husband of Debra, nee Szatkowski; loving father of Robert (Barbara), Michael (Mary), Elizabeth (Ryan) and Kimberly; cherished grandfather of Michael, Jamie and Connor; dearest brother of Michael (Cindy), Daniel (Tina), Timothy (Dorretta), George (Cathy), Edmond, the late Patrick (the late Ola) and the late John; dear uncle and friend to many. Proud member of Tile Setter Union Local 21 for 42 years. Visitation, Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday, 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. For information 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019