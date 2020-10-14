1/1
Robert J. Peters
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert J. Peters, Attorney at Law, 46 year resident of Riverside, age 78. Beloved husband of Carole, nee DeLuca; loving father of Amelia"Amy" (Jason Stanislaw) Peters and Michael Peters; proud grandfather of Charles "Charlie" Robert Stanislaw; dear brother of the late John (Eva) Peters and "Uncle Bob" to many. 30 year member of the Village of Riverside Fire and Police Commision. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Mass is private and will be live streamed on St. Mary Church website (www.stmaryriverside.org - click on Pastoral Care) on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes or National Kidney Foundation appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family – Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church website
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

October 13, 2020
Bob was a wonderful man, he loved his Family and loved his Friends. thank you Bob for
so many great memories......All our love. Joe & ROBERTA Morganelli
Roberta Morganelli
Friend
October 13, 2020
So sorry to hear. I can still remember golfing with Bob and Rich Gentile. It was fun.
Mark Zubor
Friend
October 13, 2020
Sending peace and love to the whole family.
Corinne Dawson
Family
October 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sandra Bowen
Friend
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
