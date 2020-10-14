Robert J. Peters, Attorney at Law, 46 year resident of Riverside, age 78. Beloved husband of Carole, nee DeLuca; loving father of Amelia"Amy" (Jason Stanislaw) Peters and Michael Peters; proud grandfather of Charles "Charlie" Robert Stanislaw; dear brother of the late John (Eva) Peters and "Uncle Bob" to many. 30 year member of the Village of Riverside Fire and Police Commision. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Mass is private and will be live streamed on St. Mary Church website (www.stmaryriverside.org
- click on Pastoral Care) on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes or National Kidney Foundation
appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family – Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.