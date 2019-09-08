Chicago Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for Robert Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Peterson

Robert J. Peterson Obituary
Robert J. Peterson, 86, of Grosse Pointe Park, MI, died August 28, 2019, in Morton Grove, IL. Retired Principal of Fraser, Michigan Public Schools; Dr. Peterson was a musician, avid tennis player and golfer; member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity and retired Captain, US Army. Beloved husband of the late Camille S., nee Schooff; dear father of Drew (Cyndi), Robert Jr. (Suzanne), Jeffrey, Jennifer (Michael) Kalas, and Bradford (Kirsten); loving grandfather of sixteen; fond brother-in-law of Kenneth and Betsy Schooff, Carol and Henry Zeiter, and Judy and Rodney Shroyer. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org), 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD, 21201. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
