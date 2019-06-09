Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Robert Piton
Robert Piton
Robert J. Piton

Robert J. Piton Obituary
Robert J. Piton, age 80, formerly of Niles, beloved husband of Jeannette Piton; loving father of Kenneth Piton (Jennifer Abanero), the late Linda (Ed) Larkin, and Robby Piton; cherished grandfather of Nick (Colleen), Jimmy, the late Bobby, John (Fiancée Teddi Perez), Eddie, Meaghan and Michael Larkin and Alyssa and Rocky Piton; father in law of Cindy Piton; dearest great grandfather of Nicky and Jack Larkin; dear brother of Dorothy (the late Norb) Mika and the late Tom (Delphine) Piton; fondest brother in law of Helen (Ken) Braun; fond uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 9:00 am until Mass 10:00 am at St John Brebeuf Church 8307 N. Harlem Ave. Niles. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Bob was a member of the St John Brebeuf Holy Name Society and the North American Martyrs K of C Council # 4338. In lieu of flowers donations to the Appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
