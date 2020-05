Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

In Loving Memory of



Robert J. Rawa Jr., CPD



May 11, 1965-July 13, 2007.



Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.



Love, Dad & Mom



Linda, Robert and Holly



Becky, Dan, Rachel and Sarah





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store