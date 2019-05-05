Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Robert J. Resh Obituary
Robert J. Resh, 79 years of age, at rest May 2, 2019. Served in the U. S. Navy reserves for 8 years. Member of IBEW Local 134 for 55 years. Son of the late Joseph and Mildred Resh. Loving husband of Joyce, nee Kalesz, for 55 years. Dear father of Roberta (Jeffrey) Smith and Frank (Michelle Hofmann). Grandfather of Tyler and Lindsey. Visitation is Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook with a service at 7:00 pm. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Public Radio at www.WDCB.org or chicago-accordion-club.com. Info at 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
