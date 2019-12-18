|
|
Robert J. Romano, Sr. 79. Beloved husband of the late Betty "Betsy" Romano, nee Tarr. Loving father of Robert (Chrissy), Greg (Andrea) Romano and Kara (Peter) Hertzing. Proud grandfather of Aileen, Charlie, Jack, Carly, Ella, Matthew, Amelia, Grant and John. Dear brother of Joe (Anita) Romano. Brother in law of Jean Worley and the late John Tarr. Fond uncle of Nancy, Pam and the late David. Visitation Saturday, December21, 2019 at the M. J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, from 9:30 AM until the time of prayers at 11:30 AM to Saint Paul of the Cross Church, 320 Washington (at Northwest Highway) Park Ridge. Funeral Mass 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 appreciated. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019