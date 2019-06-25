Home

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Br. Robert J. Schurman, O.S.A., age 91, Died June 19, 2019. Proud U.S. Navy Veteran (1946-1948). Professed first vows in the Augustinian Order, July 4, 1957.

Served as maintenance engineer at several institutions including: Tolentine College, Olympia Fields (1958-1961 and 1964-1975), Augustinian Academy, St. Louis, MO (1961-1964), Holy Rosary Parish, Kenosha, WI (1975-1979), St. Monica Monastery in Oconomowoc, WI (1975-1979), and St. Rita H.S. (1983-1994). Retired in 1995 to St. Monica Monastery and later back to Holy Rosary Parish, Kenosha, and St. Peter Parish in Douglas, MI, assisting with maintenance. Loving son of the late George and Elizabeth Schurman. Visitation Thursday morning, June 27th, 10-11 a.m., followed by Mass 11 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Augustinians, 5401 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago, IL 60615-5664 to support care of elderly friars and seminary formation of young friars appreciated. For Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
