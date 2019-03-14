|
|
Robert J. Skubic, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of Joyce nee Hrubec. Loving father of Christopher (Kim) Skubic, Therese (Kyle) Kemper & Raymond Skubic. Cherished grandfather of Paige & Eli. Dear brother of Michael (Donna) Skubic. Fond brother in law of Patricia Muller & Margaret Hrubec. Proud uncle of Peter (Nicole) & Michael Kowalski. Funeral Saturday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Former Owner of Atlantic Press for 45 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019