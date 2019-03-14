Home

Robert J. Skubic Obituary
Robert J. Skubic, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of Joyce nee Hrubec. Loving father of Christopher (Kim) Skubic, Therese (Kyle) Kemper & Raymond Skubic. Cherished grandfather of Paige & Eli. Dear brother of Michael (Donna) Skubic. Fond brother in law of Patricia Muller & Margaret Hrubec. Proud uncle of Peter (Nicole) & Michael Kowalski. Funeral Saturday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Former Owner of Atlantic Press for 45 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019
