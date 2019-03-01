|
Ret. C.P.D and I.S.P. Age 78. Beloved husband and best friend of 53 years to the late Noreen P. "Duck" Smith (nee Murphy). Devoted father of Mary Therese (Robert) Luxem, William, Kathleen (William) Doyle, and Maureen (Brent) Bradish. Proud Papa of Cecilia, Jack, Grace, Matthew Luxem, Bridget, Timothy (Ann), Elizabeth Smith, Emmett, Thomas, Nora Doyle, Brendan and Mary Catherine Bradish. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Kathleen Smith. Loving brother of the late Rev. William Smith O'Carm and late Marilyn (Richard) Hogan. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime Firearms member of the Chicago Police Crime Lab and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Past President of the Association of Firearms and Tool Mark Examiners. Girls basketball and softball coach at St. Ignatius College Prep and Mount Assisi Academy. Golf coach at Mother McAuley High School. Member of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 and Orland Park Law Enforcement Organization. Visitation Sunday 1-7 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. Carmel High School, 6410 S. Dante, Chicago, IL 60637 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
