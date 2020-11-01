1/
Robert J. Stepek
Robert J. Stepek, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Hansen); loving father of Susan (Jerry) Wachowiak, Scott (Netta) and the late Rev. Robert A. Stepek; devoted grandfather of Terri (Christopher) La Via, Jeffrey (Nicole) Wachowiak, Scottie Stepek and Robert (Fiancee Megan) Stepek; cherished great grandfather of Bailee, Lily, Marco, Andrew, Neil, MaKayla and Grace; dearest brother of the late Dorothy (James) Maloney; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Robert was a member of Local 134 for 70 years. Visitation Saturday 9:00 AM until time of Service 10:30 AM at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank,IL 60459. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-636-2320



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
NOV
7
Service
10:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
