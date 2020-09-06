Robert J. Stracks, Winnetka, IL. Bob was born in Woodmere, New York, on May 30, 1943, to Harry and Freda Stracks. He graduated from the University of Michigan, where he met his wife, Julie, and received his law degree from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. His legal specialty was securities law with an emphasis on municipal finance, and he retired in January 2020 as Of Counsel to Quarles & Brady LLP.
Golf was Bob's passion and he was a single-digit handicapper his entire adult life. For decades, Bob served as a director of the Chicago District Golf Association. He was one of only a few people to have achieved multiple perfect scores on the United States Golf Association's rules of golf test. He also served as past president of both the Illinois Junior Golf Association and the Illinois Senior Golf Association, and he was a lucky Master's Tournament badge holder, which he attended every year in Augusta, GA.
Bob was a current member of the Board of Governors of the Winnetka Community House, where he lent expertise to various committees for more than 35 years, and he was a loyal supporter of many local and national nonprofit organizations.
Bob loved to travel. He long ago checked off his fiftieth state, and he and Julie traveled to over fifty countries on six continents, including playing golf in Scotland, Ireland, Norway, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.
Bob was known for his amazing memory. Everyone relied on him for names, dates, places, and bits of family history-everyone's family history. Many are left to wonder how they will remember dates and events without Bob.
Above all else, Bob was a people person. He made friends and kept friends. The outpouring of love from friends far and near has been extraordinary.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Julie (nee Taxman), his wonderful children, John (Lisa) Stracks and Lesley (Jeremy) Stracks-Mullem, and his adored grandchildren, Anneke and Harrison Stracks and Zeke Mullem. He also is survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margo and Arthur Crafton; by his brother-in-law, Alan Friedlander; and by many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Freda Stracks; by his sister and brother-in-law, Mickey and Danny Spiegel, of New York City; by his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Marty Steiner, of Louisville; and by his sister-in-law, Nancy Friedlander, of Florida.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. For information about an online memorial service this Tuesday, please contact Mitzvah Memorial Funerals. In Bob's honor, donations are welcome to The Winnetka Community House, mycommunityhouse.org
, 620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, IL 60093, and to The Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund, dmsf.org
, 309 West Washington, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60606. Info at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
or 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824.