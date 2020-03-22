|
Robert J. "Bob" Stumpe, Sr. Age 87, Beloved Husband of Margaret L. "Lois" Stumpe. Loving Father of Robert Jr. (Sissy), James (Paula), Karyn (Bob) McQuillan and the late Kay (late John) Barcas. Proud Grandfather of 11; Great Grandfather of 18; Dear Brother of the late William (Carol) Stumpe. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 9:00-1:00 P.M. on March 26, 2020. Services 1:00 P.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020