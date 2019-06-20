|
Robert J. Sullivan, age 81, born in Fitchburg, MA, moved to and resided in Lyons, IL and current resident of Plainfield, IL; beloved husband of Sheila (Brown) Sullivan for 59 wonderful years; loving father of Kelly Sullivan, Tim (Angela) Sullivan, Margaret (David) Wilhelmi, Maureen (Randy) Pacana and Patrick (Jean) Sullivan; dear grandfather of Katelyn, Erin and Sheila Wilhelmi, Maggie and Tyler Pacana and T.J. and Chloe Sullivan; fond brother of Patty, Kathy and late Betty, late Thomas and late Peggy; fond uncle and friend of many. Retired as Chief of Police after 20 years of service for Village of Lyons; Criminal Investigator for States Attorney's Office; retired Lieutenant of Lyons Fire Department and Village of Lyons Trustee. U.S. Army Veteran. He fulfilled his objective in life to raise a loving family with his wife and to serve his church and community. Visitation Friday from 3 to 9pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd. Plainfield, IL. Prayers Saturday, 9am, from the funeral home to St. Dennis Church, 1214 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL. Mass 10am. In lieu of flowers memorials given to . For further info 815-577-5250.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019