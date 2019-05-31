Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Robert J. Tesher

Robert J. Tesher Obituary
Age 58. "Handsome Bob" Beloved husband and best friend to Mary Frances Tesher (nee Collins) of 29 years. Proud dad of Bridget, Colleen, Olivia, Kevin and Sarah. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Elaine Tesher. Loving brother of Shelly (Mark) Brusich, and Kim (K.C.) Hoppe. Cherished brother-in-law of Tim (Deann) Collins. Fond son-in-law of the late Jerry and Anne Collins, Co. Cork and Co. Mayo, Ireland. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Catholic Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment private www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019
