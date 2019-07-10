Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
7958 West Foster Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
1185 West Algonquin Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Robert J. Tomsovic, 83, of Arlington Hts., formerly of Chicago; beloved husband of 58 years to Roselle (nee Primeau); loving father to Robert V. (Tina), Michael (Jim Saunders) and Karen; cherished grandfather to Michael (Rachel) and Maria; fond brother to Rita (the late James) Peterson, David (Cristina) and the late James; beloved brother-in-law to Farol; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Funeral Mass 10 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7958 West Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60656. A 12 pm Graveside Committal Service will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 West Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org/chicago. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
