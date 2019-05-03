|
Robert J. Tralmer, age 92, of Skokie. Former husband of Dorothy Mae Tralmer, nee Dailey; loving father of Joseph M., Kathy S. (Ken) Korsch, Robert "Kelly" (Judy), and Kim A. Kelly; dear grandfather of Karli and Robert (Janet) Korsch, Tracy (Michael) Morel, Christopher and Joanne Tralmer, and Jessica Kelly; cherished great-grandfather of Mila Morel; fond brother of Ronald (Darlene), Donald (Pat), and the late Howard (the late Alice) Tralmer. Visitation, Monday, May 6, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Tuesday, May 7, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart (www.mooseheart.org), 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL, 60539. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 3 to May 5, 2019