Robert " Bob" Trizna 66 of Park Ridge. At Peace with Christ, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Loving father of Anton, Justin, Matthias and Nicholas. Beloved son of the late Anton and Josephine. Former husband of Joene. Dear cousin, uncle and friend to many. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Monday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Park Ridge , Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at the Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. Bob served as Past President of the Park Ridge Park District, Served on the Park Ridge Library Board and an Alumni of Notre Dame. Should friends desire memorials in Bob's name to the Park Ridge Holiday Lights Fund would be appreciated. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 16, 2019