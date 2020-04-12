|
|
Robert J. Troike, 77, of Wheaton, retired Chicago Police Officer and Juvenile Detective for over 30 years, passed away April 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Evelina Troike (nee Ganzon) for 49 years; loving father of John (Lucyna) Troike, Cory (Frank) Serpico; proud grandfather of Gianna and Giulia Serpico; dear brother of George (late Carol) Troike. Loving uncle, relative and friend of many.
Robert went to Carl Schurz High School and graduated from Loyola University before becoming and Chicago Police Officer and Detective. Robert lived in Chicago most of his life until he retired to Dixon, IL and Oregon, IL before moving to Wheaton.
Memorial services will take place at a later date due to the restrictions of the Coronavirus. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020