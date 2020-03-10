Home

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Aurora, IL
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Deacon Robert J. Vavra Sr.

Deacon Bob Vavra is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth (nee Abt), sister Mary Anne (Thomas) Nichol, sons Robert Jr. (Terri), Terrence (Kris) and Timothy (Ellen), daughters Barbara Keeton (Craig) and Maribeth Polizzi, 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph P. and Anne (nee Kamin) Vavra. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Aurora, IL. from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Additional visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Needy Deacons Fund, of the Joliet Diocese, to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Aurora and to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020
