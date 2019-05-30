Resources More Obituaries for Robert Witt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert J. Witt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert J. Witt, 93, of Ocean Ridge, FL and New York, NY, died on May 26, 2019 at the Mary Manning Walsh Calvary Hospice in Manhattan. He was born on July 8, 1925, in Detroit, MI, the son of Vernon Witkowski and Anastasia Kruszewski. He was a graduate of University of Detroit High School (founded 1877) Class of 1943. His Jesuit education included Prefect of Sodality and Class President four consecutive years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He completed his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in 1946 and received a master's degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1948. He left the family retail clothing business in Detroit to pursue a career in retailing in New York following graduation. His retailing career began at R. H. Macy's as associate buyer. In 1951, he joined Hart Schaffner & Marx as clothing buyer and later merchandise manager. During his 28 year career building the retail business, Mr. Witt held management roles at both Baskin and Wallach's specialty stores, and in 1968 was named President of the Retail Division and member of the Board of Directors. In 1979, Mr. Witt joined Cluett, Peabody as President of the Retail Stores Division. In July 1983, he purchased the long established St. Louis retail chain, Boyd's, from Cluett, Peabody. His retail career ended with the sale of Boyd's to Hartmarx in 1987. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the LaSalle National Bank. Mr. Witt's wife of 43 years, Janice T. Kelly, died of cancer in 1993. He met Victoria L. White, a widow, in 1997. They married in 2000 and together shared 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and grandchildren, Mr. Witt is survived by his younger sister, Nadja Witkowski, and four children: Robert J. Witt Jr, of New York, Wendy A. Witt MD of Connecticut, Geoffrey R. Witt of New York and Douglas E. Witt of California. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at John Krtil Funeral Home, 1297 First Avenue (70th Street), New York, NY. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 348 East 55th Street, New York, NY. Burial Service will be held on July 8, 2019 in Gardner, Massachusetts. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries