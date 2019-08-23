Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Brook Church
3700 Dundee Road
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Blake


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert James Blake Obituary
Robert James Blake "Jim", 79, of Northbrook, passed away August 18, 2019. Jim was born December 21, 1939 in Chicago to Mildred Hobart Blake and Robert Paul Blake. He is the beloved husband for 53 years of Judy Blake, nee Mondroski; loving father of Jennifer Joy Blake (Dr. James) Lahti and Robert Paul (Amber) Blake; cherished grandfather of Charlotte, William, Alex and Daniel Lahti, A.J. and Evan Blake; dear brother of Donna Blake Moyer, and the late Paul Anthony Blake; fond uncle of Melissa Moyer (Tom) Spencer, Eric Moyer, Kirsten Moyer (Shelton) Barnes, Christopher (Tracy) Blake, and Tony (Karen) Blake; dear brother-in-law of Karen Lesley Blake, Jean Duensing, Mona Mondroski, Dale Moyer, Charles Mondroski, and Jack Mondroski; fond cousin of Anne (Robert) Hoeksema. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 26 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Brook Church, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lymphoma/Leukemia Foundation, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 (www.lls.org) or to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now