Robert James Blake "Jim", 79, of Northbrook, passed away August 18, 2019. Jim was born December 21, 1939 in Chicago to Mildred Hobart Blake and Robert Paul Blake. He is the beloved husband for 53 years of Judy Blake, nee Mondroski; loving father of Jennifer Joy Blake (Dr. James) Lahti and Robert Paul (Amber) Blake; cherished grandfather of Charlotte, William, Alex and Daniel Lahti, A.J. and Evan Blake; dear brother of Donna Blake Moyer, and the late Paul Anthony Blake; fond uncle of Melissa Moyer (Tom) Spencer, Eric Moyer, Kirsten Moyer (Shelton) Barnes, Christopher (Tracy) Blake, and Tony (Karen) Blake; dear brother-in-law of Karen Lesley Blake, Jean Duensing, Mona Mondroski, Dale Moyer, Charles Mondroski, and Jack Mondroski; fond cousin of Anne (Robert) Hoeksema. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 26 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Brook Church, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lymphoma/Leukemia Foundation, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 (www.lls.org) or to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019