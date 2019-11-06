|
Robert James Bottelli, age 78; beloved husband of Jo-El Quinlan; loving father of Maria (Gene) Martin and Robert (Megan) Bottelli, Jr.; dear grandfather of Andrew and Daniel Martin, and Marissa and Rocco Bottelli; fond uncle and friend to many. A memorial service will take place at the family home on November 9, 2019. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the West Suburban Community Pantry, 6809 Hobson Valley Dr., Woodridge, IL 60517 or www.wscpantry.org/donate are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomeshinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019