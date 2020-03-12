|
Robert James Dytrych, 90, of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Chicago to Joseph and Julia (Vyhanek). He graduated from Michigan State University. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Bob began his 25-year career as an investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. He was an avid tennis player, golfer and fisherman and in retirement enjoyed his ten years as a volunteer at the Shedd Aquarium. He was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi senior choir that travelled throughout Europe in 2005 to perform at Catholic Churches. He and his wife of 24 years, Georgiann, enjoyed traveling the world to destinations far and wide including his homeland of the Czech Republic. Recent family reunions in California and New Buffalo, Michigan were especially heartwarming for Bob. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Hudson.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Georgiann, along with sons William (Nellie), Thomas, Peter (Kathleen), daughter, Barbara Harpling (Brian) and stepsons, Steve (Rebecca) and Marc. Bob is the loving grandfather of Samuel, Brittany, Elysia, Rachel, Hannah, Jack, Brett, Becky and Sam. He was preceded in death by daughter Mary Michelle. Bob is also survived by his sister Laverne Riley, and nieces Kathy (Tim) Fanning and Nancy (Mark) Rich and nephews Rick (Joanne) Riley and Bob (Christina) Riley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Robert James Dytrych to Benedictine College in Atchison Kansas or St. Rita High School in Chicago. A memorial mass will be held Monday March 16 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15050 South Wolf Road in Orland Park Illinois. Visitation will begin at 11:15 a.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020