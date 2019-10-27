|
|
On Monday, 10/21/19, Bob Freeman, passed away at age 88 at his residence in Plainfield, IL (formerly Yorkville). Bob was born on 3/24/31 in Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in 1955 and owned three men's clothing stores in Chicago's western suburbs. Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War as a Corporal. He was a devoted father and regularly volunteered in his community as a sports coach, church trustee, and Kiwanis member. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Armin and his mother, Irene. He is survived by his wife Mary, his three children, Andy, Jim, Lesley, and five granddaughters, Katlyn, Jane, Paloma, Ryan, and Samantha. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, IL 60560 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The Parkinson's Foundation @www.parkinson.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019