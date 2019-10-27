Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yorkville Congregational Chr
409 Center Pky
Yorkville, IL 60560
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ
409 Center Parkway
Yorkville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Freeman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert James Freeman Obituary
On Monday, 10/21/19, Bob Freeman, passed away at age 88 at his residence in Plainfield, IL (formerly Yorkville). Bob was born on 3/24/31 in Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in 1955 and owned three men's clothing stores in Chicago's western suburbs. Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War as a Corporal. He was a devoted father and regularly volunteered in his community as a sports coach, church trustee, and Kiwanis member. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Armin and his mother, Irene. He is survived by his wife Mary, his three children, Andy, Jim, Lesley, and five granddaughters, Katlyn, Jane, Paloma, Ryan, and Samantha. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, IL 60560 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The Parkinson's Foundation @www.parkinson.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.