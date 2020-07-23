So sad to hear that Mr. P has passed away but he will always cherished for his warm personality. The amazing thing about him was he could remember all the Swift children by name, not an easy feat! Mr. P hired my late brother Stephen to man the soda machine and was constantly reminding him not to take sips off the top of the drinks when he overfilled them. It was always a pleasure to visit him and catch upon the latest gossip. He was a Lake Forest treasure, RIP.



Shepard Swift

Friend