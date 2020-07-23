1/1
Robert James Pasquesi
On July 3, 2020 Bob "Mr. P" hung up his car keys for the final time after 96 years. He peacefully passed in his home of 70 years surrounded by his family. Bob was a proud WWII veteran. Bob's larger than life personality is what drew people to the Left Bank - a first time customer became a forever friend. Bob thrived on providing the local youth with a space to learn responsibility and gain work ethic. Our family is forever grateful to the community of Lake Forest and close friends that have loved him as much as we have.Bob is proceeded in death by his loving wife Gert, his son's Theodore and James. He is survived by Robert Jr.(Lisa) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Peggy(loving wife of Theodore) of Lake Forest, Illinois. His grandchildren Lane(Betsy),Tony,Paige(Nick),Carmen(Todd),Whitney(Mike), Marea(Kenton) and Alex. Bob's adoring great grandchildren: Jackson, Teddy, Miles, Olive, August, Keays, Emma and Decker.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made Camp Hope.

camphopeillinois.org or by mail Camp Hope P.O. Box 687 Lake Forest, IL 60045

We thank you in advance for your kind donations to keep his legacy alive.


Published in PL-Lake on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
I just inquired about him the other day to my friend Louie, not knowing of his passing and am so sad to hear it. He was a great man and knew everyone in town , we were all so lucky to have spent time with him in the back room, he had a lot of stuff hanging around back there .
He will be missed by all, my sympathy to all you family members.
Frankie Dunn
Friend
July 23, 2020
IN 1971 I moved to lake Forest from Boston. Bob was the first person I met here. We became instant friends forever. Sadly missed
Lewe koravos
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bobby was surely the life of the party along
With Gert. I am so sorry for your loss! Bob and Peggy ! With feeling
Jo Ann MacMillan
Barrington
Jo Ann MacMillan
Family
July 23, 2020
ob Pasquesi was a gentle, kind, generous neighbor; a valued local entrepreneur and friend of young people; and an engaged citizen who took his civic duties seriously. He survived losses with dignity and fortitude. His larger than life presence in town and in his neighborhood will be missed, though they leave a lasting legacy.
Arthur Miller
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
you were a big part of my childhood and I thank you and your family for all the great memories. I will miss you and Lake Forest will miss you! Rest In Peace Mr P
Susie maxfield siebert
Family
July 22, 2020
So sad to hear that Mr. P has passed away but he will always cherished for his warm personality. The amazing thing about him was he could remember all the Swift children by name, not an easy feat! Mr. P hired my late brother Stephen to man the soda machine and was constantly reminding him not to take sips off the top of the drinks when he overfilled them. It was always a pleasure to visit him and catch upon the latest gossip. He was a Lake Forest treasure, RIP.
Shepard Swift
Friend
July 22, 2020
Uncle Bobby was the type of guy that made everyone feel comfortable just being themself. He always had advice, he always had a joke, and most importantly, he was always happy to see you. I'll always remember listening to his stories with my brother and trying to be more like him.

We will miss you!
Luca Pasquesi
Family
July 21, 2020
I have such fond memories of Mr Pasquesi and the Left Bank (aka The Purple Door). I would go with my dad, another Bob, and we would sit in the back room. Mr P would always come and sit down with us. We would chat and share stories. My dad and I always left with a smile on our faces. Condolences to his family and always continue to celebrate his life by telling stories. He was known and loved by many.
Stephanie (Nelson) Connolly
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
”Mr. P” gave me my first job when I was nine years old (mopping them floor, washing trays and serving sodas). I was paid about $3 or $4 and ALL I COULD EAT! What a great start for a kid. Once I moved out of town, The Left Bank (“Pasquesi’s”) would be my first stop when I came home to Lake Forest (sometimes before going to see my parents). Hanging out in the back room with Bob and Gert and Jimmy and Lane was THE “power lunch” for those in the know. Great memories of a great family.
John Smyth
Friend
July 21, 2020
He was the best Uncle ever. I loved visiting him. He always was ful of wisdom humor and love. We were far away but he was always close in my heart!
Linette Pasquesi Sarda
Family
July 21, 2020
I donated to Camp Hope in Mr. Pasquesi's memory. He was always as kind and thoughtful as anyone I ever met, and our family was devoted to his amazing cheesedogs! RIP Bob and thanks for being such a memorable and valued part of our community.
EJ Flynn
Friend
July 21, 2020
My favorite uncle. Spent a many Summers with Aunt Gert and Uncle Bob.Jimmy T an Bobby.Great times in the late 60,s early 70,s.In the chuck wagon at the beach PLAYING for hours at the watch of any girty.so many great memory,s
Fun with my cousin,s .God bless you Uncle Bob.Jimmy aunt Girt an T.Bless all Tommy Paletti
Thomas Paletti
Family
July 21, 2020
He was always welcoming and friendly. You felt safe and at home going to Pasquesi's it is a childhood memory that I will always cherish.
Stacy Kimbell
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Mr. Pasquesis kindness and love made the world a better place.
Catherine Ganshirt-Morlock
Friend
July 20, 2020
Such a sad loss for his family and the community. He was the unofficial ambassador of Lake Forest. No one was a stranger to him and he made everyone who came through the door feel like the most important person he would see all day. May he Rest In Peace.
Sue & Michael Grousd
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Bob was a wonderful human. We loved when he came to see us. He will be missed by the Sonday family
Joyce Sonday
Friend
July 20, 2020
Such a dear man!
Terri (Cankar) Kreutzer
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to his family!! Bob was a true gentleman! I got to hear many stories at the Toadstool Pub when I came in from Toronto. His first question was always hows Canada ? I will miss him so much my trips were never complete unless I saw him! May he Rest In Peace !! Love Bob!!!
Cathy Hudson
Friend
July 20, 2020
The world is a diminished place without Mr. P. He was full of warmth and personality. As a customer of The Left Bank since 1969, I was lucky to have known such an extraordinary man.
Alexander Stimpson
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person who will be missed by everyone who knew him. Lake Forest was lucky to have him as a neighbor, friend and longtime business owner.
Jennifer Romans
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
I remember him telling me one time, if you ever need anything come see me. And he meant it. Loved him.
andrew dolan
Friend
July 20, 2020
Its more what wouldnt you say about Mr Pasquesi! A Lake Forest institution!! Always an sincere encouraging greeting! So grateful for the love he freely gave out and I hope I can follow by an example! He will be missed always!!!
Wendi Amundson Unrein
Friend
