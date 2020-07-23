On July 3, 2020 Bob "Mr. P" hung up his car keys for the final time after 96 years. He peacefully passed in his home of 70 years surrounded by his family. Bob was a proud WWII veteran. Bob's larger than life personality is what drew people to the Left Bank - a first time customer became a forever friend. Bob thrived on providing the local youth with a space to learn responsibility and gain work ethic. Our family is forever grateful to the community of Lake Forest and close friends that have loved him as much as we have.Bob is proceeded in death by his loving wife Gert, his son's Theodore and James. He is survived by Robert Jr.(Lisa) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Peggy(loving wife of Theodore) of Lake Forest, Illinois. His grandchildren Lane(Betsy),Tony,Paige(Nick),Carmen(Todd),Whitney(Mike), Marea(Kenton) and Alex. Bob's adoring great grandchildren: Jackson, Teddy, Miles, Olive, August, Keays, Emma and Decker.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made Camp Hope. camphopeillinois.org
or by mail Camp Hope P.O. Box 687 Lake Forest, IL 60045
We thank you in advance for your kind donations to keep his legacy alive.