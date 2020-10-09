1/1
Robert James Silfies
Robert James Silfies, age 88, of Warrenville. Beloved husband of Nancy, nee Kibilka; loving father of Dr. Dawn Silfies, Laurie (William) Bazil, Christine (Byron) Tinkey, and Robert James Jr. (Iryna) Silfies; devoted grandfather of Alicia (Michael) Lowe, William Bazil, and Jonathon Tinkey; great-grandfather of Reneé, Adahleigh, Ezekial, and Lucius; fond brother of William (the late Edith) Silfies, Harry (Jan) Silfies, and the late Margaret Pippel; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, October 9th, 3-7 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In State Saturday, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at Faith United Methodist Church, 815 S. Finley Rd, Lombard. Memorials to DuPage Symphony Orchestra or Faith United Methodist Church are appreciated. In accordance with state regulations, all visitors are required to wear a face mask while inside the building and maintain social distance. Please check in for the visitation at www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
OCT
10
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
OCT
10
Service
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
