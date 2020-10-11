Robert James Vernon, 75, of Oak Park, veteran U.S. Army, Vietnam; beloved husband of Christine Gawne Vernon; loving father of Martin (Christina Mickens), Maureen (Martin) Finn and the late Stephen Devereux Vernon; cherished grandpa of Lucien Vernon, and Emily and Graham Finn; devoted son of the late Richard and Ruth Vernon and cherished son-in-law of the late Duke and Mariruth Gawne; dear brother in law of Bernard M.D. (Suzanne) , Judith (Gene) Krebs, Kevin (Mary Beth), Stephen M.D., David, Martin (Jean DeFrancesco) and Matthew (Linda) Gawne; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Bob was a CPA with the US Government and retired in 2012 after 40 years of service. Services and interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery are private. A public memorial will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Robert J. Vernon are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
